Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by Erste Group Bank to Hold

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $13.59 on Wednesday, reaching $208.85. 8,122,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,955,475. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,914. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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