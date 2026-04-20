Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.80 and last traded at $146.7150, with a volume of 2897084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.69.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 6,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $755,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,123,285.35. The trade was a 40.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,560 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,062. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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