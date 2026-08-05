Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 3.5% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $210.29 and last traded at $211.02. Approximately 16,448,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,527,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.59.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s communications business is recovering as customer inventories normalize. Communications and other revenue rose 29% year over year to $585 million in fiscal first-quarter 2027, adding support to the company’s broader AI infrastructure growth story. Communications Recovery Article

Marvell’s communications business is recovering as customer inventories normalize. Communications and other revenue rose 29% year over year to $585 million in fiscal first-quarter 2027, adding support to the company’s broader AI infrastructure growth story. Positive Sentiment: Marvell unveiled new AI memory infrastructure technologies spanning server-level storage, CXL memory expansion and optical shared memory. The products are intended to help hyperscalers improve memory utilization for agentic AI inference and strengthen Marvell’s position in data-center infrastructure. Marvell AI Memory Portfolio Announcement

Marvell unveiled new AI memory infrastructure technologies spanning server-level storage, CXL memory expansion and optical shared memory. The products are intended to help hyperscalers improve memory utilization for agentic AI inference and strengthen Marvell’s position in data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy trading in MRVL call options—reported at more than 50 times normal volume—signals that some traders are positioning for additional upside tied to the AI investment cycle. Unusual MRVL Call-Option Activity

Unusually heavy trading in MRVL call options—reported at more than 50 times normal volume—signals that some traders are positioning for additional upside tied to the AI investment cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and hold an investor day on October 6. Investors are likely to focus on AI demand, communications recovery and margin trends at those events. Marvell Earnings Call and Investor Day Announcement

Marvell is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and hold an investor day on October 6. Investors are likely to focus on AI demand, communications recovery and margin trends at those events. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas warned that a proposed U.S. ban on Chinese AI components could disrupt industry supply chains and increase infrastructure costs, creating risks for Marvell despite the possibility of longer-term demand shifting toward U.S.-made components. China AI Component Ban Risks

BNP Paribas warned that a proposed U.S. ban on Chinese AI components could disrupt industry supply chains and increase infrastructure costs, creating risks for Marvell despite the possibility of longer-term demand shifting toward U.S.-made components. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and financial commentators continue to flag MRVL’s premium valuation—approximately 12 times sales and a high earnings multiple—alongside competition and potential margin pressure. That leaves the stock vulnerable if AI growth expectations moderate. Marvell Valuation and Margin Analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $243.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.70. The firm has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,942 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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