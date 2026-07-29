Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 6.3% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.90 and last traded at $163.40. Approximately 24,757,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 29,680,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.47.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell plans to invest $250 million in India over the next three years , expanding its Bangalore facility and capabilities in technology, talent and infrastructure. The company also intends to double its India headcount, strengthening its engineering base to support next-generation AI and data-center products. Reuters article

Marvell plans to invest , expanding its Bangalore facility and capabilities in technology, talent and infrastructure. The company also intends to double its India headcount, strengthening its engineering base to support next-generation AI and data-center products. Positive Sentiment: The investment reflects continued demand for AI infrastructure and could expand Marvell’s ability to develop customized chips and data-center solutions. It also marks a larger commitment to a region that has been an important part of the company’s operations since 2006. Marvell is making a bigger bet on India

The investment reflects continued demand for AI infrastructure and could expand Marvell’s ability to develop customized chips and data-center solutions. It also marks a larger commitment to a region that has been an important part of the company’s operations since 2006. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $3.08 from $3.07 and its FY2028 estimate to $5.12 from $5.09, but maintained a Hold rating. The limited estimate increases suggest improving expectations without a major change in the near-term outlook.

Erste Group modestly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $3.08 from $3.07 and its FY2028 estimate to $5.12 from $5.09, but maintained a rating. The limited estimate increases suggest improving expectations without a major change in the near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is receiving increased investor attention, making it a trending stock, but the coverage primarily highlights existing financial and valuation factors rather than a new catalyst. Zacks trending stock article

Marvell is receiving increased investor attention, making it a trending stock, but the coverage primarily highlights existing financial and valuation factors rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: MRVL has decreased alongside other AI chip stocks amid concerns about the sustainability of AI financing, possible “bubble” conditions and rising competition from Chinese semiconductor companies. The sector-wide selling has reduced enthusiasm for high-growth chipmakers even as their long-term AI demand prospects remain intact. Marvell stock slides as AI funding doubts hit chip stocks

MRVL has decreased alongside other AI chip stocks amid concerns about the sustainability of AI financing, possible “bubble” conditions and rising competition from Chinese semiconductor companies. The sector-wide selling has reduced enthusiasm for high-growth chipmakers even as their long-term AI demand prospects remain intact. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning MRVL’s valuation after its strong multiyear advance. With a reported P/E ratio near 58 and high sensitivity to market swings, the stock may remain vulnerable to further profit-taking if AI spending expectations weaken. Chip stocks extend pullback amid AI bubble fears

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.3%

The business's 50-day moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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