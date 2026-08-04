Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 12.8% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shot up 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.67 and last traded at $218.59. 33,312,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 29,633,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.77.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell unveiled expanded AI memory infrastructure at FMS 2026, including server-level AI storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and pooling, and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers improve infrastructure utilization and support the growth of AI inference workloads. Marvell Advances AI Memory Infrastructure Portfolio

Marvell unveiled expanded AI memory infrastructure at FMS 2026, including server-level AI storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and pooling, and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers improve infrastructure utilization and support the growth of AI inference workloads. Positive Sentiment: A report that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components has lifted optical-networking and AI infrastructure stocks, including MRVL. The possible policy change could shift customer demand toward U.S.-based technology and suppliers. Marvell Surges as China Ban Report Reignites Optical-Networking Stocks

A report that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components has lifted optical-networking and AI infrastructure stocks, including MRVL. The possible policy change could shift customer demand toward U.S.-based technology and suppliers. Positive Sentiment: Marvell is investing $250 million in India to expand AI and semiconductor research and development, add facilities in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and approximately double its local workforce. The move supports longer-term capacity and product development in cloud and data infrastructure. Marvell Is Putting $250 Million Into India

Marvell is investing $250 million in India to expand AI and semiconductor research and development, add facilities in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and approximately double its local workforce. The move supports longer-term capacity and product development in cloud and data infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Marvell’s fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and its October 6 investor day. The events may clarify AI demand, margins and forward guidance, while current guidance calls for $0.88 to $0.98 in quarterly EPS. Marvell Announces Earnings Call and Investor Day

Investors are looking ahead to Marvell’s fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and its October 6 investor day. The events may clarify AI demand, margins and forward guidance, while current guidance calls for $0.88 to $0.98 in quarterly EPS. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 12 times sales and a high earnings multiple, MRVL’s valuation assumes substantial AI-driven growth. Analysts note that competition and potential margin pressure could limit further upside, with one analysis suggesting the shares may be above fair value as the AI narrative strengthens. Should Investors Hold or Fold MRVL Stock?

At roughly 12 times sales and a high earnings multiple, MRVL’s valuation assumes substantial AI-driven growth. Analysts note that competition and potential margin pressure could limit further upside, with one analysis suggesting the shares may be above fair value as the AI narrative strengthens. Negative Sentiment: COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares for approximately $1.8 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and he retains a sizable position, reducing its negative signaling value, but it may still weigh modestly on sentiment. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.73.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $10,012,942 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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