Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $192.15 and last traded at $182.58. Approximately 32,418,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 21,015,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.95.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,060 shares of company stock worth $29,200,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here