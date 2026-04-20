Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 5.8% - Here's What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.58 and last traded at $147.84. Approximately 38,706,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,879,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.69.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,560 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,062. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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