Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 2.3% - Still a Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.95 and last traded at $151.31. 31,717,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 20,047,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.84.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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