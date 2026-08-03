Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 3.3% - What's Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.44 and last traded at $193.78. Approximately 20,500,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 29,608,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.56.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,941 shares in the company, valued at $41,143,350.50. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock worth $10,012,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $577,717,000 after purchasing an additional 598,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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