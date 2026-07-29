Mary Barra Sells 318,448 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U CEO Mary Barra sold 318,448 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $28,781,330.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,772,477.72. The trade was a 42.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,940,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings forecasts: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. MarketBeat General Motors estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and value-stock support: Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Zacks value stocks article

Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Positive Sentiment: Profit and capital-allocation catalysts: GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Trefis GM restructuring article

GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Positive Sentiment: EV and technology progress: GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Yahoo Finance GM Canada EV sales article

GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Operational and policy developments: GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain.

GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks: With GM near its 52-week high, additional gains may depend on continued earnings upgrades. Investors must also weigh lower year-over-year net income, restructuring costs, tariff and labor uncertainty, and reports that GM is already planning a successor to the Chevrolet Equinox EV.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $171,892,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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