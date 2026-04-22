Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $66.76, but opened at $74.17. Masco shares last traded at $75.1480, with a volume of 643,208 shares.

The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS.

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Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Masco Stock Up 12.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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