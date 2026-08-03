MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $428.00 target price on the construction company's stock, down from their previous target price of $550.00. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 63.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Weiss Ratings upgraded MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MasTec from $500.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $369.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.00.

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MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.53. 174,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,870. The business's 50 day moving average is $365.55 and its 200-day moving average is $333.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $147,357,000. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,557,000 after buying an additional 324,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $155,965,000 after buying an additional 304,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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