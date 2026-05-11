MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.2840, with a volume of 118731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Get MasterBrand alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBC. Wall Street Zen cut MasterBrand from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered MasterBrand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.54.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.35 million. MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBC. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $42,835,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772,614 shares of the company's stock worth $118,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,323 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $31,255,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,780 shares of the company's stock worth $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,924,823 shares of the company's stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 856,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MasterBrand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MasterBrand wasn't on the list.

While MasterBrand currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here