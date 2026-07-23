Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

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A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Mastercraft Boat from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MCFT is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

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