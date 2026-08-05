Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $227.10, but opened at $250.59. Materion shares last traded at $281.56, with a volume of 124,061 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $613.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.82 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.800-7.200 EPS.

Get Materion alerts: Sign Up

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Materion's payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Materion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materion by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Trading Up 25.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.56 and a 200-day moving average of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.07.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Materion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Materion wasn't on the list.

While Materion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here