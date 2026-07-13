Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Up 4.9% - What's Next?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.9860. 653,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,864,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.44.

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Mattel Stock Up 5.9%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mattel had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Mattel's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,448 shares of the company's stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 26.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mattel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,914,866 shares of the company's stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Further Reading

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