Matthew Cooper Sells 3,500 Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.62. 3,546,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 292,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 48,780 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,567,000. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,132,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $206,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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