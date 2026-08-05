Matthew Prince Sells 52,383 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $14,846,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Matthew Prince sold 20,101 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.89, for a total value of $5,967,785.89.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Matthew Prince sold 18,752 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.10, for a total value of $5,552,467.20.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Matthew Prince sold 32,282 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.44, for a total value of $9,634,240.08.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Matthew Prince sold 33,631 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.10, for a total transaction of $9,958,139.10.

On Monday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $12,953,268.24.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 33,631 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $8,146,773.44.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total transaction of $13,057,795.98.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 18,752 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,484.48.

On Monday, June 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total value of $11,414,997.44.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $11,749,731.20.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,454. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,166.83, a PEG ratio of 225.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.56.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. New Street Research reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI security tools expand Cloudflare’s addressable market. Cloudflare launched Identity-Aware AI Gateway, which allows companies to monitor employee and AI-agent use, control spending, identify users, and flag risky content. The product could support demand for Cloudflare’s security and connectivity platform as businesses adopt AI. Cloudflare Gives Companies Full Visibility to Audit and Analyze AI Use

Cloudflare launched Identity-Aware AI Gateway, which allows companies to monitor employee and AI-agent use, control spending, identify users, and flag risky content. The product could support demand for Cloudflare’s security and connectivity platform as businesses adopt AI. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare OS strengthens its AI infrastructure strategy. The company announced an open-source AI workspace running on its global network, giving employees secure access to AI tools and internal systems without requiring new infrastructure. Separately, Cloudflare is developing identity and wallet capabilities for AI agents, potentially creating additional enterprise monetization opportunities. Cloudflare OS Is the First AI Workspace Built Around How Companies Actually Work

The company announced an open-source AI workspace running on its global network, giving employees secure access to AI tools and internal systems without requiring new infrastructure. Separately, Cloudflare is developing identity and wallet capabilities for AI agents, potentially creating additional enterprise monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects revenue acceleration and possible guidance increases. Analysts are looking for second-quarter revenue growth near 30% and a path toward mid-30% growth by the end of 2026. A stronger outlook could support the stock, particularly because Cloudflare previously exceeded revenue and adjusted EPS expectations. Cloudflare Poised for Second Quarter Revenue Acceleration, Says Jefferies

Analysts are looking for second-quarter revenue growth near 30% and a path toward mid-30% growth by the end of 2026. A stronger outlook could support the stock, particularly because Cloudflare previously exceeded revenue and adjusted EPS expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the immediate catalyst. Investors will focus on revenue growth, margins, free cash flow, AI-related demand, and full-year guidance. Cloudflare’s prior quarter included 33.5% year-over-year revenue growth and an EPS beat.

Investors will focus on revenue growth, margins, free cash flow, AI-related demand, and full-year guidance. Cloudflare’s prior quarter included 33.5% year-over-year revenue growth and an EPS beat. Neutral Sentiment: A director’s stock sale has limited signaling value. Mark Hawkins sold 133 shares worth approximately $36,939 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his holdings by 1.24% while retaining 10,632 shares. SEC Insider Filing

Mark Hawkins sold 133 shares worth approximately $36,939 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his holdings by 1.24% while retaining 10,632 shares. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves little room for disappointment. Cloudflare trades at exceptionally high sales and earnings multiples, so even a quarterly beat may not satisfy investors unless growth, profitability, or guidance materially exceeds already elevated expectations. Three Things I Love About Cloudflare and Why I’m Stuck at Hold Anyway

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cloudflare by 49.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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