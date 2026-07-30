Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $17.89. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 20,772 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MLP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company's stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc NYSE: MLP is a real estate development and natural resource management enterprise headquartered in Kahului on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company maintains a diversified portfolio of commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality and residential properties, primarily serving the local Maui market. Through its property management and leasing activities, MLP supports a range of tenants and projects designed to meet the evolving needs of residents, small businesses and visitors to the island.

Originally best known for its pineapple cultivation operations dating back to the early 20th century, MLP transitioned from its agricultural roots following the divestiture of its pineapple farming business in 2009.

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