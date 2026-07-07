MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $110.00 price objective on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxLinear news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,801,460. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,301.12. This trade represents a 71.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,168 shares of company stock worth $5,559,358. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,326,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $232,279,000 after buying an additional 605,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,889,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,054,000 after buying an additional 628,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,467,000 after buying an additional 1,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 441,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company's stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL traded down $8.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 441,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,853. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 3.91.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.15 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. MaxLinear's revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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