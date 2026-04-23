MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.2857.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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MaxLinear Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 29.23%.The firm had revenue of $136.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 343,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,385,060.80. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,929 shares of company stock worth $746,456 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,141 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $17,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in MaxLinear by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 861,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 734,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MaxLinear by 27.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,889,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 628,719 shares during the period. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,944,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company's stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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