MBIA (MBI) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1250) per share and revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect MBIA to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,095 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MBIA by 72.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026,406 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 432,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MBIA by 184.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,964 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 270,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MBIA by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,592 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 57,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 317,106 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBIA from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc is a financial guarantee insurance company specializing in credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions for public finance and structured finance transactions. The company provides guaranty insurance for municipal bonds, asset-backed securities and other credit-sensitive obligations, protecting investors against the risk of payment default. Through its core insurance subsidiary, MBIA Insurance Corp., the firm offers financial guarantees, reinsurance support and customized credit solutions designed to improve the marketability and pricing of debt instruments.

Founded in 1973 as the Municipal Bond Insurance Association, MBIA built its reputation by insuring U.S.

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