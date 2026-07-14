MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.04, but opened at $52.82. MBX Biosciences shares last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 305,802 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBX Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Read Our Latest Report on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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