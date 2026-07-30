MDU Resources Group (MDU) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $396.5580 million for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $605.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.67.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 499,908 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 178,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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