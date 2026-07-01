MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 7,778 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 7,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $92,791.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,179,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,351.49. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 9,059 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $115,955.20.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 4,512 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $57,618.24.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $31,497.27.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $69,803.49.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $11,160.82.

On Monday, June 22nd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $67,670.05.

On Monday, June 22nd, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $66,736.67.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,670.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 13,334 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,340.00.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,974. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.08.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Texas Capital raised MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MediaAlpha from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Get Our Latest Report on MAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Further Reading

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