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Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus "Moderate Buy" on Medline from 29 firms (21 buy, 6 hold, 2 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of about $50.62.
  • In its most recent quarter Medline missed EPS (‑$0.01 vs. $0.24 expected) but beat revenue expectations at $7.79 billion (up 14.8% YoY), and analysts forecast ~ $1.46 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Shares opened at $47.51, trading in a 12‑month range of $34.89–$50.88, while some brokers have raised targets (e.g., JPMorgan to $53, BTIG $55) and Wells Fargo set an equal‑weight $47 target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.6154.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLN shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medline from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $42.00 target price on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Medline from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLN

Medline Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLN opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Medline has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.52 billion. Medline's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medline will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medline

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medline in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medline in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Clio Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medline in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Medline in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medline in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Medline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medline NASDAQ: MDLN is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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