Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $114.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.30.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $85.41. 1,089,149 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,092. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $418.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $405.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,921.49. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Merit Medical Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Merit Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.19, up 18% year over year and well above the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 9.5% to $418.8 million, exceeding expectations of $405.3 million. MMSI Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.19, up 18% year over year and well above the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 9.5% to $418.8 million, exceeding expectations of $405.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion and broad growth: GAAP operating margin improved to 14.4% from 12.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin reached 22.6% versus 21.2% a year earlier. Management cited growth across product categories, with organic constant-currency revenue also rising 9%. Merit Medical Reports Second Quarter Results

GAAP operating margin improved to 14.4% from 12.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin reached 22.6% versus 21.2% a year earlier. Management cited growth across product categories, with organic constant-currency revenue also rising 9%. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance raised: The company now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $4.25 to $4.35, above the approximately $3.98 analyst consensus, signaling stronger anticipated profitability. Merit Medical Raises 2026 Outlook

The company now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $4.25 to $4.35, above the approximately $3.98 analyst consensus, signaling stronger anticipated profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets increased: Needham raised its target to $101 and BTIG lifted its target to $105; both maintained Buy ratings. Needham Price Target Increase

Needham raised its target to $101 and BTIG lifted its target to $105; both maintained Buy ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $83 but retained an Equal Weight rating, implying the stock may already reflect much of the recent improvement. Wells Fargo Analyst Update

Wells Fargo raised its target to $83 but retained an Equal Weight rating, implying the stock may already reflect much of the recent improvement. Negative Sentiment: Year-to-date operating cash flow fell 11% and free cash flow declined 14%, a potential concern despite the stronger earnings performance. The shares also trade at a relatively elevated forward valuation following the rally.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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