Meritage Homes Q4 EPS Increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH - Free Report) - Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst J. Rahmani now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes' current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,053,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,423,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 527,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,850 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,613,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 792,731 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 262,928 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $79,066.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $474,147.74. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Meritage Homes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

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