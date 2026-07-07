Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 2.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday after Erste Group Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $625.37 and last traded at $615.58. 18,177,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 16,615,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $600.29.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Meta Platforms from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Meta Platforms from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $850.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.64.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.83, for a total value of $4,769,642.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,641.62. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,513 shares of company stock valued at $24,419,874 over the last ninety days. 13.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 661.1% in the 2nd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 29.7% in the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $601.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here