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Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 3% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Meta shares rose about 3% in Monday trading, reaching an intraday high of $603.58 and last trading near $600, with volume slightly above the daily average.
  • Recent coverage remains mostly constructive on Meta’s outlook, citing strong ad business momentum, optimism ahead of earnings, and the possibility that heavy AI spending could eventually create new revenue streams such as cloud services.
  • There are some offsetting risks, including regulatory scrutiny in India over Instagram content and growing competition in smart glasses and other hardware areas.
  • Interested in Meta Platforms? Here are five stocks we like better.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $603.58 and last traded at $600.29. Approximately 17,059,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 16,613,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $582.90.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $805.00 to $780.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total value of $1,268,023.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. This trade represents a 65.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total value of $5,589,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,014,978.24. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 39,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bayban grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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