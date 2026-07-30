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Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Metro logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Metro (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotia cut their price objective on Metro from C$103.00 to C$96.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Metro from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$105.00 target price on Metro and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$102.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metro

Metro Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MRU opened at C$95.36 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Metro has a 1 year low of C$86.63 and a 1 year high of C$107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Metro (TSE:MRU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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