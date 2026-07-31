Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,580.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,400.00 to $1,580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,420.36.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $34.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,415.24. 154,644 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,023.05 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,231.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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