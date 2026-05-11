Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mettler-Toledo International traded as low as $1,096.06 and last traded at $1,098.4160, with a volume of 87068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,124.46.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,444.08.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,276.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,367.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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