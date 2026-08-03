Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,225.00 to $1,450.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,445.36.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $28.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,444.30. 19,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,023.05 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,237.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,274.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,212.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 47.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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