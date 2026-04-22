MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $303.0740 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 60.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MTG opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of MGIC Investment from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGIC Investment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,202 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $3,687,460.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,118,005 shares in the company, valued at $29,615,952.45. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 454,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,387,261.15. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,133 shares of company stock worth $5,342,700. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,091 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $176,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,739,877 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $50,839,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,943,965 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 667,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 53.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,711,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 594,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 65.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,398,381 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $38,931,000 after buying an additional 552,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company's stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

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