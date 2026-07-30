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Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Miami International Holdings, with five holds and four buys among nine analysts. The average 12-month price target is $51.80, compared with the stock’s reported price of $46.46.
  • Miami International reported quarterly EPS of $0.42, beating the $0.36 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $369.69 million—up 40% year over year and above expectations.
  • Insiders sold 720,854 shares worth approximately $31.7 million over the past 90 days, although institutional investors—including Bank of America, which nearly tripled its position—also increased or initiated holdings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Miami International.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIAX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Miami International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Miami International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Miami International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIAX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gallagher sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $2,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,723,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,997,929. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Douglas M. Schafer, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 396,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,743,177.25. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,854 shares of company stock valued at $31,679,840. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miami International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the second quarter worth $743,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Miami International in the second quarter valued at $989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Miami International during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,067,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miami International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Miami International by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 900,882 shares of the company's stock worth $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 597,021 shares in the last quarter.

Miami International Stock Performance

Shares of MIAX opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. Miami International has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 48.40.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Miami International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Miami International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Miami International (NYSE:MIAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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