Micah Conrad Sells 5,000 Shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) COO Micah Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $59.88. 742,976 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.44.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in OneMain by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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