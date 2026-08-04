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Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Microbot Medical logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Microbot Medical has a consensus “Buy” rating from five analysts: two buy ratings, two strong-buy ratings and one sell rating. The average 12-month price target is $6.625, well above the reported share price of $1.77.
  • Institutional investors own 16.3% of the company, with several hedge funds initiating relatively small positions during recent quarters.
  • Microbot Medical reported quarterly EPS of negative $0.05, beating the consensus estimate of negative $0.08, while revenue of $0.11 million fell short of the $0.30 million forecast. Analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $0.28 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Microbot Medical.

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.6250.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBOT. Zacks Research raised Microbot Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microbot Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microbot Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the third quarter worth $37,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc NASDAQ: MBOT is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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