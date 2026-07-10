Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.6250.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microbot Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,313 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

Microbot Medical stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc NASDAQ: MBOT is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

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