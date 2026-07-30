Microchip Technology (MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $1.4585 billion for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.76.

Get Our Latest Report on MCHP

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $954,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,094.20. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 103,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $436,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,135,140 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $150,271,000 after buying an additional 1,534,829 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,359,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,044,024,000 after buying an additional 1,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 236.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,720,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $110,471,000 after buying an additional 1,209,467 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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