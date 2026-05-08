Microchip Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 210,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,472% compared to the typical volume of 13,422 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $7,155,969.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,385,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,326,345.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,552 shares of company stock valued at $47,130,465. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,564,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,996,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $891,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590,210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,048,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $709,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,932 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,709,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $302,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $436,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.99. 5,396,224 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,458,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently -627.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Microchip Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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