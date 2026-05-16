Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.6333.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.09 and a 200-day moving average of $370.67. The company has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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