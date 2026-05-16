Free Trial
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment remains bullish: Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” from 39 analysts, with an average 12-month price target of about $495.63.
  • Several analysts raised targets recently: Firms including Stifel, Mizuho, Susquehanna, and Wedbush boosted their price targets, citing strong outlooks tied to AI-driven memory demand and tight supply in HBM, DRAM, and SSD markets.
  • Insiders have been selling shares: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and EVP April S. Arnzen both sold stock recently, and insiders have sold 106,000 shares over the last three months, though institutional investors still own 80.84% of the company.
  • Interested in Micron Technology? Here are five stocks we like better.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.6333.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.09 and a 200-day moving average of $370.67. The company has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Micron Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
These Credit Cards Are Dominating 2026 — Here’s Why
These Credit Cards Are Dominating 2026 — Here’s Why
From FinanceBuzz (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA‘s Growth Outlook Just Made These 4 Stocks Unstoppable
NVIDIA's Growth Outlook Just Made These 4 Stocks Unstoppable
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines