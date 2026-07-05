Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,263.7586.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $876.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.77. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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