Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $978.02 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $20.98 by $978.02, Zacks reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MU stock traded down $13.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,037.93. 46,256,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,878,984. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $776.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.79. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,213.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,008.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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