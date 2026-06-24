Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 30.000-32.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.0 billion-$51.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.6 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,008.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $13.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,037.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 58,310,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,979,086. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,213.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $776.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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