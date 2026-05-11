Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $818.67 and last traded at $772.7680, with a volume of 14465768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.81.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $478.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.07. The stock has a market cap of $885.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 494,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $166,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 85.9% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $68,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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