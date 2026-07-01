Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 10.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) were down 10.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,032.20 and last traded at $1,032.28. Approximately 50,034,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 45,882,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,154.29.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 11,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.96, for a total value of $13,573,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 344,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $406,844,262.88. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $844.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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