Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $775.63 and last traded at $776.01. Approximately 41,610,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 42,138,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $803.63.

Specifically, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $464.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.25.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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