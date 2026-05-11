Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 6.5% - Time to Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $818.67 and last traded at $795.33. Approximately 70,231,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,630,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.81.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $478.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $435.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.07.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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