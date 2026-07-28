Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Market Outperform Rating from Citizens Jmp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reissued by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the software giant's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.35% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial cut Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $570.00 to $525.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Phillip Securities raised Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Microsoft from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Forty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.73.

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Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $389.10 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Frankly Finances LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft unveiled MAI-Cyber-1-Flash , its first in-house cybersecurity AI model, along with Project Perception, an agentic platform designed to detect and respond to AI-driven cyberattacks in real time. The tools could strengthen Microsoft’s position in enterprise security and create additional demand for Azure and security products. Microsoft launches AI cybersecurity model and agentic defense platform

Microsoft unveiled , its first in-house cybersecurity AI model, along with Project Perception, an agentic platform designed to detect and respond to AI-driven cyberattacks in real time. The tools could strengthen Microsoft’s position in enterprise security and create additional demand for Azure and security products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and healthy customer demand are providing a favorable backdrop ahead of earnings. Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $586 price target, while UBS said Azure and broader cloud demand appear healthy despite reducing its target. Why Is Microsoft Stock Gaining Monday?

Analyst support and healthy customer demand are providing a favorable backdrop ahead of earnings. Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $586 price target, while UBS said Azure and broader cloud demand appear healthy despite reducing its target. Neutral Sentiment: Wednesday’s results are the key near-term catalyst. Wall Street reportedly expects approximately $87.42 billion in revenue and $4.21 in earnings per share, with investors watching Azure growth, AI monetization, margins and whether demand is keeping pace with Microsoft’s infrastructure investments. Options markets imply a substantial post-earnings move. Options data reveals how MSFT stock may react to earnings

Wednesday’s results are the key near-term catalyst. Wall Street reportedly expects approximately $87.42 billion in revenue and $4.21 in earnings per share, with investors watching Azure growth, AI monetization, margins and whether demand is keeping pace with Microsoft’s infrastructure investments. Options markets imply a substantial post-earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced a securities-fraud class action alleging Microsoft misled investors about Copilot and Azure, followed by a significant stock decline. The lead-plaintiff deadline is August 11, creating legal and reputational risk, although the allegations have not been proven. Microsoft securities fraud class action deadline

Several law firms announced a securities-fraud class action alleging Microsoft misled investors about Copilot and Azure, followed by a significant stock decline. The lead-plaintiff deadline is August 11, creating legal and reputational risk, although the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that a 61% increase in capital spending may weigh on free cash flow and margins if Azure growth or AI revenue fails to accelerate enough to justify the investment. Microsoft plans $190 billion of capital spending

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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